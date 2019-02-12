REJEANNE LOMBARD holds her six-month-old daughter, Dane-Lize, moments before the child underwent her second surgery to remove cataracts at the Pretoria Eye Institute in Arcadia. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

LITTLE Dane-Lize Lombard was yesterday not only given the gift of sight, but the joy to play with her toys too. The six-month-old went under the knife for her second operation to remove the cataract from her second eye; the first operation was done on Friday at the Pretoria Eye Institute in Arcadia.

Before surgery yesterday, the baby seemed sprightly for someone who hadn’t had anything to eat for six hours. Her parents, Rejeanne and Pieter Lombard, tried to put her at ease.

Her mother held her tightly while planting a kiss on her forehead, before the moving and ground-breaking process.

And, unlike last week, the Lombards, from Pretoria North, admitted while they knew what to anticipate, it was a difficult process to take in.

The Pretoria News caught up with the elated parents just before the surgery, which was performed just after midday. The mother said they realised their daughter was blind at just two months, after she couldn’t reach for her toys. “I’m very happy to see the results and everything. My daughter will be able to grow and be like other kids and see the colours of life. Before the operation, she couldn’t go for toys; she wouldn’t play with the toys, but she had to only feel them.”

Rejeanne shared the jubilation of her daughter’s smile when she first saw her after the first surgery.

“After we came for a follow up, the doctor had a little light, and she immediately went for the light.”

The operation was made possible by King Pie Trust and the hospital after the parents’ attempts to take out loans yielded no success. The operations cost R70 000, which were fully covered by the trust.

Cataract specialist Dr Jacobus Pauw said it would take time for the child to see perfectly. “The whole process, including the brain getting used to the new eyes, could take months."