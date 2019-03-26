Picture: Pexels

Pretoria - I must confess that while I am an animal lover, I have always been a dog person. I like cats, but I never grew up with them, so I am not always sure what to make of them.

But about 10 years ago, when I moved into a pet-friendly complex with my dog, Kollekat appeared from nowhere and moved in. I accepted this and went on with my daily life, as she did not require much attention.

But then I realised cats roam around and some cause trouble. Fights in the middle of the night and doing their business in other people's yards, just to name but a few.

I took to locking her up in the house at night, so I could sleep knowing she was not part of the trouble.

A few years later Pho arrived at my doorstep - a pure bred Persian I was later told by the vet. I also accepted her and went on with my life.

But while dogs are welcome in my complex, cats are not so much.

So It was quite interesting when I came across the same problem in a complex in Centurion.

The issue of cats vs dogs has turned into a legal wrangle and equality issue now before the high court.

The owner of a cat in Ireland Gardens is so adamant to keep his pet, that he declared a dispute against the no-cat rule. The owners and body corporate at first tried to come up with a plan to accommodate both cat and dog lovers. The governing body rules were that those who moved in could keep their cats, but not replace them if they died.

But more and more owners complained of cats that settled in their homes during the day and even urinated in their units.

The rules were changed and those who had cats, were told to keep them inside their yards - an almost impossible task as cats are roamers by nature.

So, the discontent among the residents, who felt that cats posed a nuisance, continued. They subsequently enforced the rule of no new cats.

One of the owners, however, secretly got himself another cat after his two had died. This cat was spotted by a neighbour running into his yard and all hell broke loose.

He was told to get rid of it.

The cat lover, however, challenged the rules, but the body corporate would have none of it.

He then took the matter up with the adjudicator of community schemes, who acted as an ombud, to resolve the dispute.

She ruled in his favour and found that what is good for the goose, is good for the gander. She concluded that homeowners should be treated equally.

I am meanwhile eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the court battle, as I think it will pave the way forward for many pet-friendly complexes.

