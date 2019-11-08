But the CBN, which sounds more like a news channel than an attacking force, has 75% of the CBD that terrorised defenders in Mamelodi Sundowns’ brightest hour, where the club won the PSL title with a record number of points and also lifted the 2016 Caf Champions League. At the heart of that success was the much-feared CBD, made up of Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.
The trio have since departed Sundowns. Dolly went to France where he now calls Montpellier home, while Billiat and Castro made the short trek from Chloorkop to Naturena to join Kaizer Chiefs where they have been joined by Samir Nurkovic who completes the new trio. While their name needs work, what doesn’t is their understanding and goal return.
The three forwards have been key in Chiefs’ bright start to the season. Nurkovic comes with a tireless work rate, Castro has brilliant positioning and the ability to draw defenders, while Billiat brings his brilliance. It’s a match made in football heaven.
The trio will be salivating at the prospect of coming up against an understrength Orlando Pirates defence tomorrow at FNB Stadium, a week after they eliminated Bucs in the Telkom Knockout quarter-finals.