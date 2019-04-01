A CCTV system camera. Picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (Archives)

Pretoria - The City of Pretoria has plans to restore the operation of more than 100 CCTV cameras in its CBD before the end of this month. Last week, Pretoria Central police station bemoaned that inactive cameras inhibited its detective work.

The police said they were unable to review criminal incidents due to inactive cameras in the city centre.

But in an interview with the Pretoria News, Community Safety MMC Karen Meyer attributed the inoperational cameras to vandalism, theft and the weather. She said the contract between the City and the service provider had also expired.

“The contract has lapsed. So in the meantime we have extended the current service provider’s contract. As soon as that runs out there should be another tender in place,” she said.

One week ago, acting Pretoria Central police ­station commander Colonel Moses Dladla told a community gathering at Salvakop that detectives were unable to review criminal activities with complainants. He suggested that the inoperational cameras dated back to 2016.

Meyer, however, begged to differ, saying the CCTV cameras had not been working for eight months. She hit out at the police for apparently laying the blame for escalating crime in the city centre on the municipality.

Such comments, she said, were “totally irresponsible”, and the police needed to apologise.

“The CCTV cameras and the Tshwane metro police department are not there to take over the work of the police.

“We are there to help them to ensure that they deliver on their mandate. I can, however, understand that crime has increased due to the cameras not working. But it is still not acceptable for the SAPS to shift the blame of the crime situation in the city centre,” she said.

To remedy the situation, Meyer said she had requested that the metro police team that used to be allocated to the CCTV control room be reinstated. She said the situation was not all doom and gloom because there were some cameras in the city centre that were working.

“It is not as if there is no camera working at all, and that must be made very clear. We assume that 90% of the cameras will be working within a month,” she said.

During a recent radio interview, executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the imminent CCTV camera contract would include the installation of cameras at the entrance of the townships.

Pretoria News