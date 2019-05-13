Minister of Police Bheki Cele says he is happy with the arrest of people who allegedly committed election fraud and general crimes on elections day. File photo: ANA

Pretoria - Minister of police Bheki Cele is pleased that policing authorities arrested people who committed election fraud during the general election last week but will leave no stone unturned as investigations continue. Cele said the police arrested Etienne Mare, 52, and Malinda Halloway, 57, who posted videos stating that they had been able to vote more than once.

The two were charged at the Barberton Magistrate's Court for contravening sections of the South African constitution.

He said 20 other suspects were also arrested for attempting to vote for a second time during elections day.

Nineteen were busted for transgressions in KwaZulu-Natal voting stations and the one suspect was bust in Douglasdale in Gauteng.

Cele said in relation to alleged multiple voting, a total of eight cases were registered and 24 people were arrested.

“This swift response in investigating and arresting all the suspects who are alleged to have committed electoral fraud is commendable.”

He said policing authorities were deployed to monitor and protect all 22 924 voting stations for major and minor incidents that could prevent free and fair elections.

Arnold Mulaudzi who speaks for the Pro Makhado Demarcation Task Team (PMDTT) in the protest prone Vuwani, was arrested on the eve of the elections.

Cele said PMDTT had made threats that no one would be allowed to vote in the 2019 national and provincial elections in Vuwani.

“Mulaudzi was arrested on charges of contravening section 87 of the Electoral Act.

He appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Thursday May 9.

Muladzi was released on R5000 bail and is expected to reappear in court on June 3.

The case has been postponed to allow further investigations.”

