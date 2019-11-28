Pretoria - The Minister of Police Bheki Cele said SA police officers will not be taking annual leave this festive season as robust plans are in motion to curb expected crimes.
Cele said a decision was taken that all senior generals would also not be permitted to take annual leave but will instead be deployed to assist their colleagues who’ll be confronting crime on the streets.
The minister addressing media in centurion explained that this was all done to put more men in power to curb the violence and fear of crime as the country looks forward to unwinding and taking a much deserved festive break.
“The South African Police Services (SAPS) top management met up in a ministerial retreat some weeks back to strategise on how to improve the safety and security of citizens in this country.
“Firstly we decided that it was time to change things around.