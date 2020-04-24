Celebrate World Book Day in lockdown, says MEC

Pretoria - As the country commemorated World Book Day yesterday, so did the provincial government, which spoke of the success and growing numbers on its online virtual library platform. MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe, encouraged residents to take advantage of the virtual library and page-travel. “We implore all citizens to continue to register and utilise the service. The young and old must entrench the culture of reading for recreational purposes too. Let’s read to ourselves and also to those who can’t; children and the elderly alike.” An initiative by the province at the beginning of the lockdown opened access to a virtual library platform to all Gauteng residents, including those with no library membership. Hlophe said the platform gave users access to more than 7500 fiction and non-fiction e-books. She said with the commemoration taking place during lockdown, it was vital to keep the mind stimulated through reading. She added that since the announcement, the service had seen more than 12300 visits where users accessed reading material such as academic books, newspapers and magazines

“Reading is an imperative activity to participate in, as we engage with our children and loved ones at home. Let’s all take part in the celebration of World Book Day by reading, not only on the day but beyond. Keep reading, keep motivated, keep informed,” she said.

The National Library of South Africa’s acting and executive director: corporate services, Jolene Shirley, encouraged the public to follow them on their social media platforms to join the virtual celebrations, which will run until April 30.

She said promoting indigenous languages was one of the objectives of the celebrations, and highlights would include reading and reviewing books in indigenous languages by top officials of the library.

“We have gone out to the public and asked them to vote for books in indigenous languages that were considered classics, and what we did is we reprinted the classics. We then donated those books to NGOs and schools and we hope to preserve our languages with the project.”

She urged people to read anything and to do so for enjoyment.

The lockdown was the perfect time for people to read books that have been sitting on their bookshelves for some time, she said, adding that everyone should join the virtual celebrations on Facebook: National Library of South Africa, Twitter: @NLSA1, Instagram: national_library_of_sa, Youtube: National Library of South Africa and on www.nlsa.ac.za.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News