Pretoria - The arts lab based at the South African State Theatre, Usuthu, yesterday gave a pulsating performance in poetry, song and dance to PS Fourie Primary School pupils to commemorate Africa Month. The production was tailored to embrace South African cultural regalia at the Paul Kruger Museum on WF Nkomo Street in the CBD.

The celebrations formed part of Usuthu’s collaboration with Ditsong National Museums to incorporate arts and culture into its facilities.

The performances were also part of International Museums Day and Africa Day celebrations.

The museum’s Lemohang Zincume said the performance of poetry, music and dance was to embrace the different cultures of South Africa.

“We want people to realise that we are all beautiful, as different as we are. Also, as part of Museum Week we are saying let us use our museums as spaces to discuss the current challenges we face in South Africa,” she said.

Not only did the production members dazzle in their traditional attire and moves on the lawn of the historic museum, it showed the strong focus the arts lab had with working with young people in the townships of the metro.

Usuthu founder Paepae Kenny Mekwa said the lab aimed to preserve indigenous music, dance and culture. He said the arts lab taught drama, music and dance.

They work with young people to develop traditional African skills in dance, music and theatre. Having been founded and based in Mamelodi, Usuthu draws young people from a number of townships.

Mekwa said they were committed to the mission of providing young people in the townships with cultural awareness and life skills. Usuthu artists lead educational workshops and development programmes and their music theatre performances use traditional African performance skills to explore contemporary issues in township life.

Mekwa said they offered youth focused programmes for a period of 12 months; after that their students can prosper in the arts industry.

“We want young people to know about their history and anthropology. This week's production is focused on Africa Month so all the different cultures can celebrate together for schoolchildren to learn about the different cultures South Africa has.”

