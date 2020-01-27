Cellphone lands car thief in C Max









Picture: Succo/Pixabay Pretoria - A car thief serving a four-year prison sentence rushed to the urgent court asking to be released from C Max prison in Pretoria. He argued it was unfair that he was locked up in the maximum security prison for having a cellphone while it was known that prisoners across the country kept devices with them. Jermaine Prim told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria that prison officials were picking on him. Correctional Service in turn said he was a difficult prisoner who needed to be kept in C Max. Prim asked Judge Norman Davis to order the department to transfer him back to the Kgosi Mampuru II prison. He was transferred to the maximum security prison on November 3 after a raid in prison, where the department found a cellphone in his cell.

Prim claimed the department abused its powers in transferring him to a prison where his movements were totally restricted. He said he was never charged for being in possession of a cellphone and thus he was never found guilty of any offence.

In addition he stated in court papers that 78 cellphones were found during the search that day.

He said none of the inmates who were found in possession of one were transferred to C Max.

According to Prim, cellphones were prevalent in every prison in the country, except in C Max and at Kokstad maximum security prison.

He questioned why he was singled out to be punished.

He added that he was simply serving a four-year sentence for car theft and was eligible for release next month.

He is locked up alone in a room for 23 hours a day and only allowed an hour to exercise in a small area outside his cell. He also does not have contact with anyone except Correctional Service officials.

Prim said he was released in 2016 after serving a portion of his sentence for car theft. His parole was, however, revoked after further allegations of car theft and fraud against him.

According to him, the Hawks came to prison to question him about the latest allegations, but he refused to answer their questions without his lawyer present.

He claimed that he was then assaulted by the investigating officer.

He claimed the “powerful” Hawks were behind his incarceration now at C Max. “After the incident with the Hawks, my life in prison has been made a living hell,” he stated.

But Correctional Services said Prim’s parole was revoked as he was connected with various outstanding cases. It further said that he was time and again found with a cellphone in his possession and that there were complaints that he used it to intimidate witnesses.

The judge did not entertain the application and removed it from the urgent roll.

Pretoria News