Cellphone tower battery theft sentence gives hope









THIS MTN cellphone tower in Olievenhoutbosch was recently vandalised in a crime that is costing service providers millions in repairs. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - An 11-year sentence slapped on a man involved in cellphone tower battery theft in Sinoville has been applauded. Speaking to the Pretoria News, MTN’s general manager of network operations, Ernst Paul, said the recent arrests and jail sentences were a result of collaboration and efforts in the fight against property vandalism and battery theft syndicates. “This breakthrough shows the power of collaboration - this could not have happened without communities working together and we need to ensure this type of action continues and is expanded nationally.” Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who has been vocal in creating awareness, welcomed the conviction and sentence. “I’m on record as saying those involved in this type of crime should be charged for sabotage as well. We need to send a loud and clear message to these criminal syndicates that the law will come down hard on you,” he said.

He said millions were being lost because of cellphone tower battery theft, and the damage to infrastructure had to be stopped.

He said he hoped the successful prosecution sent a strong message to those involved in this crime.

Advocate and soon to be judge Anne-Lize Lourens said the sentence should be a deterrent.

Last Wednesday a former contractor was nabbed at an MTN cellphone tower in Doornpoort. In his possession were 24 batteries valued at over R700 000.

According to Paul, they were looking to link the arrested man to eight other incidents and get insight into the market for stolen batteries.

“We thank all parties involved, including the National Prosecuting Authority, SAPS, the private security industry, anti-crime activists and the community at large for their continued effort in ensuring that these criminals are caught and brought to book,” said Paul.

