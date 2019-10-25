Speaking to the Pretoria News, MTN’s general manager of network operations, Ernst Paul, said the recent arrests and jail sentences were a result of collaboration and efforts in the fight against property vandalism and battery theft syndicates.
“This breakthrough shows the power of collaboration - this could not have happened without communities working together and we need to ensure this type of action continues and is expanded nationally.”
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who has been vocal in creating awareness, welcomed the conviction and sentence.
“I’m on record as saying those involved in this type of crime should be charged for sabotage as well. We need to send a loud and clear message to these criminal syndicates that the law will come down hard on you,” he said.