Centre for Child Law, NGOs concerned about social relief package problems

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The Centre for Child Law and other NGOs have expressed their concerns about the social relief package offered to the poor, especially the temporary increase to the child support grants. They say it has come to their attention that the “top-up” child support grant would be given per caregiver and not per child. This means that a mother with one child and a mother with four children will receive exactly the same increase. “We found this approach concerning,” Zitha Hansungule of the Centre for Child Law said. She and other civil society groups have made submissions to the government in which they call for urgent reconsideration of the way allocation of grants will occur. President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier announced that child support grant beneficiaries would receive an extra R300 in May, and from June to October they would receive an additional R500 each month. Hansungule said subsequent briefings by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and ministers of Social Development and Finance indicated that the increase was for the caregiver and not the beneficiary (the child).

They also expressed their concerns that the 7.1 million caregivers who receive a child support grant would be excluded from also receiving the R350 Covid-19 grant.

According to them, this was despite the fact that about 10 million children lost their main daily meal due to the closure of the schools feeding schemes.

This comes in the wake of the government’s decision that the R350 grant is only for people who do not have work, an income or a social grant. Most of these caregivers (about 6 million) were already unemployed or working in the informal sector before lockdown.

“If the grants are to support caregivers, why is the child support grant not being increased like the other grants - especially as the state needs to take adequate measures to mitigate the closure of the school feeding scheme.

"Either way, children and women get a raw deal,” Hansungule said.

The organisations have asked the government to attach the child support grant increase to each grant paid to ensure unemployed caregivers are not excluded from the Covid-19 grant.

Yesterday, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu announced the criteria for the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant to be paid monthly until October. She said it was available for South Africans and permanent residents above age 18 who are unemployed and not receiving any income, social grant, UIF benefit and stipend from NSFAS.

A South African ID number with name and surname is required, banking details, contact details and proof of residence. Message 0600123456 via WhatsApp selecting the Sassa option, or email [email protected]

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News