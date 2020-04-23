Centre for Child Law welcomes social relief packages as 'generous'

Pretoria - The Centre for Child Law has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's “generous” social relief and economic support package, which includes a top-up to the child support grant for the next six months. The package, announced on Tuesday, will benefit vulnerable children and families facing poverty and food insecurity. The centre's Zita Hansungule told Pretoria News yesterday: “The measures are in line with a call made by civil society, academics and South Africans that signed a petition to increase the child support grant.” The grant has the biggest reach of all grants as it goes out to 12.8million children in nearly 6million families who have been severely affected by the lockdown. Hansungule said the measures announced would ensure that income was distributed to households which had been shown to use the grant for food and basic necessities.

“We continue to advocate for and monitor the provision of complementary measures to ensure children's continuous access to food - such as feeding programmes for children.

“We have, to this end, called for an urgent joint portfolio committee meeting on social development and education to obtain clear responses from the officials of both departments on their plans to ensure that children have access to basic nutrition.”

Hansungule said hunger and malnutrition continued to be serious concerns.

Wayne Renkin of the National Homeless Network said while they also welcomed the announcement, they were waiting in anticipation to see what it would look like in practice.

“What we have heard over the weeks regarding social relief and the actual roll-out on the ground are two different things,” he said. Renkin regretted that the government was not meeting with organisations that looked out for the homeless.

“We cannot understand why. We have requested meetings and we are trying to engage with the government, because we need to implement on the ground what the government says must happen.”

Renkin said while there was much poverty across the country, it was not clear from Ramaphosa's announcement exactly how much would be allocated to homeless shelters.

“The reality is that we need a substantial amount to address the need... we just hope that this is the start to end homelessness and these measures are not only implemented during lockdown,” Renkin said.

Among the relief announced by the president on Tuesday was a so-called Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month to those with no income and who did not receive social grants.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News