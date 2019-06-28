Curro Thatchfield drum majorette members Kuhle Nkamba, left, and Zoe Aphane.

Pretoria - Schools in South Africa traditionally pride themselves with having the best rugby teams. This is often the case for boys schools, with co-ed institutions often focusing on academics. Curro Thatchfield in Centurion is changing this narrative though, fast becoming a force in the not-so-popular arena of drum majorettes.

Thanks to sisters Palesa and Lerato Chele, the girls at the school have discovered an extra curricula activity that is not only fun but helping build their confidence.

This weekend, the team is in East London for the South African National Cheerleading and Majorette Nationals.

“We plan to continue showcasing our girls’ talents like we have been doing since 2016,” Palesa, the older sister says.

The Chele sisters - 28 and 25 years old respectively and students at university - were drummies themselves from when they were in primary school and are thoroughly enjoying imparting their knowledge and vast experience coaching the girls in Centurion.

The school’s drum majorettes team is the only all black team that participates in the competition, and they have enjoyed great success in a short time.

In 2017, they were the only team to qualify for finals of all the subdivisions - full group, small group, large drill, baton and display - at the nationals in Durban.

“The girls won the flag group, they were third for non prop and fourth in throwing prop,” Palesa said.

Perhaps even prouder is Curro Thatchfield’s executive head Marlene Gerber. “Our girls have done exceptionally well in the drum majorettes sphere where everyone is aware of the young and upcoming squad of Curro Thatchfield.

“Our primary school team is only three years old and won the 2017 President’s league nationals - naming them the champion of champions. They also placed in the top five in the 2018 elite league nationals. This means they are number five in South Africa.”

The team has not only done well in competition but has also attracted a few external opportunities.

“For example, they feature in the latest national Samsung commercial alongside one of South Africa’s biggest rappers, Cassper Nyovest. They were also invited to the 2019 Arnold Classic Africa Sports Festival at the Sandton Convention Centre recently where they showcased their small drill displays and did an interview and video segment where they raised awareness about drummies in Africa,” Gerber said.

“We are proud of each of our girls. They are taking our school’s motto to the next level namely, through hard work great heights are achieved. This is the fruit of their hard labour. They realise that sacrifice is how legends are made, giving up school holidays, weekends and friends’ birthday parties to be marching on the school field to perfect their skills.”

The Chele sisters are delighted to see their contribution making a positive impact on the girls. “I am socially shy,” Lerato says. “But being a drum majorette helped open me up to being around people and large crowds. It taught me to mix with other kids and I am glad to say that I am seeing it doing the same for the girls here at Curro.”

Palesa adds: “One girl had such a bad anxiety problem but now she is very different. Parents tell us their girls are generally more disciplined in their studies since they started being drummies. That gives us great joy.”

