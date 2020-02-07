Centurion Informal trader takes on Tshwane for better spot to sell his wares









DECEMBER MATSHIE is in dispute with the City of Tshwane after being instructed to vacate his trading spot near a shopping complex in Wierda Park. Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Centurion informal trader December Matshie is at loggerheads with the City of Tshwane over allegations that metro police officers conspired with some business people to bar him from trading near a shopping complex in Wierda Park. Matshie, who lives at Mooiplaas informal settlement, has been selling sweets, peanuts, cigarettes, cool drinks and snacks in the vicinity for almost a year. However, he had clashes with the metro police, who wanted him to leave his trading spot because he didn't have a permit to operate there. Matshie accused the metro police of harassing him despite the fact that he was in possession of a trading licence issued by the City in November. “Every time the metro police see me trading near the shopping centre here in Wierda Park, they stop to remove my stock and order me to move to the next street, Penguin,” he said.

He was convinced that the metro police were influenced by some business people at the shopping complex to act against him.

Matshie conceded that he was operating from an undesignated trading space.

His trading licence allowed him to do business on the corner of Penguin and Willem Botha streets, a stone's throw from the shopping precinct.

He said he was forced to relocate from his allocated spot after his business took a knock.

“I am only able to make a profit of R30 a day where they want me to work. At least here I am able to go home with R200 every day,” Matshie said.

He said traders were allowed to change trading spots whenever they were not doing well where they had initially set up their businesses.

“We are told during the workshops that whenever we are not happy with the space where we are trading we can always approach the City to change the trading spot for us,” he explained.

The Unified South African Traders, representing the interests of informal traders in Tshwane, expressed its support to him this week.

Its leader, Ramodike Morema, said the attitude against Matshie prevailed despite the fact that he possessed a legitimate trading licence to operate a business in the area.

He said the issue was raised with senior official Bob Sebola in the City's department of economic development and spatial planning this week.

Sebola apparently suggested that Matshie must relocate to Pretoria CBD, where he would be allocated a new trading space.

Morema alleged that a group of metro police officers were influenced by businesspeople at the shopping centre to harass Matshie.

“We believe that it is unfair for businesspeople to conspire with the metro police to remove him from his trading space,” Morema said.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba promised to respond to media enquiries regarding Matshie’s plight, but hadn't at the time of going to print.

He said the metro police often deal with traders who move to a trading spot not stipulated on their permit because “it is good for their business”.

