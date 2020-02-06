Centurion Lake sluice gates opened to drain out murky waters









THE sluice gates at Centurion Lake were opened yesterday to let the murky waters drain out. The process marked the end of the lake as it was known. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - As of yesterday, the much-maligned Centurion Lake is no more. Yesterday, the City of Tshwane opened the sluice gates to let the murky waters drain out, much to the delight of councillor Peter Sutton, who said he was happy there was finally action on the plan. The freeing of the sluice gates will allow for draining of the lake after which the area will be left to dry over approximately three months. The excavation of the silt will begin. When done, the plan is to create a northern and southern channel of the Hennops River to make it neat and clean, and deepen it by a further 4m. “Once it’s done, we are going to have two channels of the rivers, de-silted and much neater. The bigger plan: a nature area, park or some sort of development in a process to prepare a precinct plan, where we will involve various stakeholders; it will be a nature wetland park,” Sutton said.

What was until yesterday the Centurion Lake will be allowed to dry for about three months before excavation of the silt begins. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)





The City’s Economic Development Department was envisaging a precinct of some sort; there were also plans to restore it and make it a nature park with no development.

“A few people want development and some just want a nature park; deciding factors will be the operating budget. We cannot do this with the current economy.

“It would not make sense to spend R100 million a year maintaining it. The decision will be around how much it costs and sustaining it in future.”

Sutton said establishments in the area such as the Protea Hotel had suffered because of the unsightly and smelly water. People did not want to stay there anymore. Buildings nearby have been vacated and it was a struggle to get occupants when there were floods.

He said the massive development envisaged by former mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa was still on the cards, but he believed it would not be feasible.

“We still have a long way to go and lots of work to do. It has been a mess for so long. Every year we have been speaking about it, but missed the dry season all the time; but we have finally got it right. If all goes (according) to plan, in August there will be a difference.”

The downside, however, is that people downstream would be affected. “For the first month it will be worse.”

Sutton said positive feedback had been received, as well as criticism, but residents should take note that there was a major plan to clean the river and make it neater, but the process was intricate.

The director of Hennops River Revival, Tarryn Johnston, said while it would be worse before getting better, this was a necessary move. More wetlands must be put in place to ensure the water gets filtered and cleaned out as it flows, she said.

MMC for Environmental Affairs Dana Wannenburg said it was a historic day as it had taken over a decade for the metro to get to this point. While the lake was of sentimental value to some, the opening of the gates was a sign of a better future.

