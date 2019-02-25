Some residents at Leriba Lodge in Centurion last week during a meeting hosted by AfriForum regarding a land claim likely to affect their households. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - It would not be physically feasible to restore the claimed Centurion land to the claimants, Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has said. The minister said this was because the land in question had been developed.

In this regard, the minister said, residents of the affected areas should not fear losing their properties to the claimants, should the land claim be successful.

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights would have to look at options of alternative land or financial compensation or any other redress which was feasible in the circumstances as provided for in law, she said. Nkoana-Mashabane expressed concern about what she said were inaccurate reports regarding a land claim.

“In compliance with the Restitution of Land Rights Act, read with rules governing the procedure on land claims, a meeting was held on December 10, 2018, to provide a formal notice and guidance to current landowners and interested stakeholders on the laws and procedures applicable when a land claim is lodged upon particular properties.”

According to her, the current property owners were informed of the provision of the Restitution of Land Rights Act at the December meeting.

The act, she said, enjoined the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights to avoid major social disruptions while settling land claims.

Civil rights group AfriForum has constantly warned property owners that they were likely to be affected by the claim gazetted and published by the Gauteng Office of the Land Claims Commission.

A week ago AfriForum hosted another community meeting at Leriba Lodge during which it unveiled its 13-point plan to oppose the claim. One of the plans included obtaining legal assistance.

AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel said: “We became a party to the case because the property rights of hundreds of property owners, who worked hard for what they have, is threatened by a land claim without merit.”

The claim was lodged in 1998 by Kleinbooi Mahlangu through the commission on behalf of 39 families who were allegedly forcefully removed from the land in the 1960s.

The claim for the 4000 hectares of residential area will affect several suburbs in the greater Centurion region. Nkoana-Mashabane said property owners in Centurion have no reason to panic as a result of the land claims.

The minister had good news for all property owners in Centurion subjected to this land claim. “They should remain assured that as a responsible government, we will ensure that a just and equitable option to settle the land claims will be sought and their properties will not be affected at all; there is no need to be alarmed and to engage lawyers and structures like AfriForum as that is totally unwarranted and will be a waste of their hard earned monies,” she said.

