Centurion man arrested for being out, bragging about taking drugs during lockdown

Pretoria - A 23-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday for failing to confine himself to his home in accordance with national lockdown regulations. He was caught after he filmed himself outside Lyttelton Police Station in Centurion bragging about taking drugs and not adhering to the lockdown restrictions. In a video taken inside a vehicle, he captured himself with another man he claimed to be his brother. He could be heard making fun of the lockdown and that they were trying to score drugs. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the man was arrested for allegedly contravening the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

“On March 27 snippets of a video in which two young men were seen travelling around Pretoria with one of them continually swearing, mocking efforts to curb the Covid-19 virus and bragging they do not comply with laws put in place to contain the virus, went viral,” he said.

In one of the snippets, one man appeared to be standing in front of a police station and swearing about the virus.

Naidoo said the incident was investigated and the suspect was traced and found inside a residential complex in the Lyttelton area. “The suspect is likely to face charges of at least contravening Regulation 11B of the Disaster Management Act.

"He is in police custody and expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today,” he said.

The arrest of the suspect followed the arrests of at least six other suspects for creating almost similar videos and posting fake news.

Naidoo condemned the behaviour, saying the arrests should serve as “a reminder that the security forces enforcing the regulations to contain the Covid-19 virus have the capacity and capability to identify those responsible for such transgressions, however long it may take”.

“People are urged to view Covid-19 seriously as thousands of people globally have lost their lives to this plague, including at least six people in South Africa. The regulations are being enforced not to punish people but to protect lives against this pandemic,” he said.

Last week a 36-year-old man from Hammanskraal was nabbed after he also recorded himself making a mockery of the lockdown rules during an after-party event.

He was returning from a funeral with friends on March 21 when they gathered at Temba Square, playing music and drinking alcohol.

In a video the man could be heard saying: “Guys, you can see for yourselves Hammanskraal has life. You can see, look. It’s all over. There isn’t a single person wearing a mask. Those things don’t work.

“There’s life in Hammanskraal. Look how full it is and all the taverns are closed they closed at 1pm. This is Skraal, there’s life here, bras. It’s happening in Hammanskraal; there’s none of these things of ‘corona and what’. Oh yeah.”

Pretoria News