TWO lanes have been closed as a result of a sinkhole on John Voster Road in Southdowns. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa yesterday vowed the City would repair the sinkholes in Southdowns, Centurion. “We have allocated R30million to address various sinkhole problems in Centurion since it is prone to these kinds of natural disasters.

“However, this sinkhole in Southdowns is top priority and our experts are investigating to see the kind of damage and work that needs to be done to close it. Work will start within the next financial year, which commences in July. We will be approving the budget this month.

“The work will take place around the same time when we will be dealing with the problematic Centurion Lake. To our residents, we ask that they exercise caution around the sinkhole.”

Mokgalapa said the details about the sinkhole were still being investigated, but residents could rest assured that the City would repair it, just as it did with the one on Jean Avenue.

Taxi marshals controlling the taxis near the sinkhole said the hole presented more challenges for motorists and pedestrians.

“When it's windy and rainy I'm constantly on the road picking up the plastic barricades used to separate the lanes. Not long ago one of these things hit and damaged a beautiful Land Cruiser. It's sad when that happens. Pedestrians can also be hit. This sinkhole started when a water pipe burst,” said one marshal.

John Vorster Road in the area has not been the same since the sinkhole appeared on the two lanes that led into residential hubs and schools.

The City cordoned off the affected lanes and surrounds to allow geologists to investigate the extent of the disaster.

Taxi drivers said they could see the “big and dangerous” crack on the ground from afar and were convinced the damage stretched further underground.

Pretoria News