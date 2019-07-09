AN ARTIST’s impression of the new R12 million taxi rank in Centurion, which is expected to open next year.

Pretoria - After a delay of almost two years, the construction of the multimillion rand taxi rank in Centurion is to start. Plans for the state-of-the art facility date to 2017 after the old taxi rank was demolished for a corporate building. The taxis moved to an open field across the road. The rank is used by about 15 000 commuters daily.

Redefine Properties and the City of Tshwane yesterday announced that the construction of a R12 million facility on the corner of South Street and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive would start this month.

It covers an area of approximately 10 000m² and will accommodate ranking facilities for 55 taxis as well as a holding area for an additional 100.

The new rank will also have offices for taxi associations, 22 kiosks for informal traders and public toilets, among a host of other amenities.

Construction was delayed partly due to fears that the construction site might be dolomitic. However, this has since been ruled out.

The area has witnessed a spate of vandalism and theft of, among other things, the fence that bordered the area.

The project is being funded by Redefine Properties and will be managed under a joint steering committee which includes the company, the City of Tshwane, Centurion Taxi Association and Centurion Mall. It’s expected to open some time next year.

MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said the construction emphasised the fact that the City was open for business and would partner with private industry in making sure it was able to deliver services to the people.

“This project also ensures that our taxis have proper places to park and commuters have safe spaces from where they can access public transport. This is the vision of our new administration; this is an example of what we want to do around the entire city.”

Senkubuge said the new taxi rank would set an example by bringing the industry into the mainstream formal economy as vital players and movers.

Nashil Chotoki of Redefine Properties said the taxi rank would ease travel to and from the mall as well as provide commuters and families with a safe and reliable transit hub.

“The project, a public-private partnership, meets our goals of fundamentally changing spaces in a way that changes lives and solves problems the community and commuters are facing,” said Chotoki.

Ward councillor Peter Sutton welcomed the announcement after three years of talks between the metro, Centurion Mall and the taxi associations.

“The new facility betters the commuting options for residents to help connect them to work, schools, medical facilities and shopping. Connectivity is a key element of our comprehensive regional transit strategy and contributes to economic growth by efficiently connecting between people and job opportunities.”

The development will be on municipal land and it will be responsible for all infrastructural requirements.

In the interim, taxis will continue to operate from the temporary site.

