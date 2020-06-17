Challenges facing today's youth

Pretoria - The pathogen is on the rampage. Its spread is alarming. It is because of this that June 16, Youth Day, passed shorn of typical commemorative fanfare, of its salience in the history of the liberation Struggle. The youth of 1976 fought for a just political system. Constructed by the social processes of the context of their time, and conscious of their contiguity, this gallant cohort of young people took the apartheid system head-on, against all odds. Thanks to the youth of 1976, South Africa became a democracy. Paying homage to them is an important exercise in historical consciousness, which begs the question: what is today’s youth on about, in relation to the character of its mission, where Covid-19 has thrown a spanner in the works? Today’s youth grapple with whether the democracy that the youth of 1976 valiantly fought for has spawned a “functional, egalitarian and sufficiently productive society”. Almost three decades into democracy, obscene inequality, as a function of unemployment and poverty, is stark. The youth are restless because of this, calling into question the ideological foundation upon which the post-apartheid society is organised, where individuals’ rights are protected, state power is limited by the rule of law, and the economy is market-driven. The charge is that this neo-liberal order has spawned socio-economic injustice.

It aids and abets grand corruption. An iniquitous interplay of neo-liberalism and grand corruption “damns the poor and enriches the rich”. Today’s youth activism jettisons this as egregious. The outcry is that democracy bereft of the economic morality that prioritises humanity is hollow. This sentiment has assumed a global surge.

However, a key question for the youth today is, in paraphrasing British historian Eric Hobsbawm, “socialism has failed, capitalism is bankrupt”, including its incarnation in the neo-liberal ideology, “what comes next?” The youth, in their activism, should assume thought leadership on this question, which is not new. However, its iteration is necessary as new challenges are emerging, and they require ideational profundity committed to social justice. Among those challenges are climate change, digital divide, epidemics and pandemics.

Statistics SA's 2016 General Household Survey shows that 59,3% of all South Africans have access to internet in some way. However, at the households level, the number is lower, with those in the rural areas making only 2% of connectivity.

That pandemics can upend human co-existence in the way Covid-19 did, where technology is the only viable means of interaction, digital justice becomes exigency. This is particularly important because, when online learning was touted as an option for students, those in the far-flung countryside did not have access to connectivity. In addition, as science warns, among the dangers of the 21st century humanity faces are infectious diseases.

This makes hygiene an important aspect of youth activism, along with digital justice. The youth should make them part of their programme.

All these indicate that today’s youth face significantly different circumstances from those of 1976. Their framing of their struggle as they navigate the complexity of their time should take into consideration these issues, lest they become the victims of the changing world.

If anything in the placidity of the 44th anniversary of Soweto student uprisings, Covid-19 has shown that the challenges emanating from the contemporary realities require strategic acumen in the idealism of youth activism, not sloganeering or political rhetoric.

* Maserumule is professor of public affairs at Tshwane University of Technology. The views expressed here are his own, and do not in any way, implied or otherwise, represent those of the university.

Pretoria News