(190219) -- CAIRO, Feb. 19, 2019 (Xinhua) -- A full moon appears in the sky over Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Pretoria - This week’s autumnal equinox moon will loom large and bright in the night sky. During this occasion, the hours of daylight and night-time will be close to equal.

This year’s equinox will be at about midnight on Wednesday.

Twice a year, the sun crosses what is called a celestial equator, moving from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere, and vice versa.

According to Wits Planetarium presenter Constant Volschenk, the two equinox crossings every year are important for the inhabitants of Earth because they mark the change in the direction which the sun's rays fall on the planet.

“The equinox is a moment in time and space when the sun is positioned directly above the Earth's equator, something that happens just twice a year - on March 20 or 21 - during the autumnal or fall equinox and on September 22 or 23 during the vernal or spring season,” he said.

Middle March marks autumn in the southern hemisphere, which includes countries such as South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Chile and New Zealand, while it's spring in Europe, Britain, the US, Canada, Russia, India and China.

Volschenk added that each of the two brief equinox occasions offered interesting moments.

“On Wednesday, the sun will move from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere.

“It will therefore pass overhead everywhere along the Earth's equator on March 20, and the sun will rise exactly in the east and set exactly in the west. Day and night will also be of roughly equal length,” he said.

Pretoria News