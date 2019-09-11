Pretoria - Townships have been perceived as dangerous places that nobody wants to live in or visit. However, the group Township Luxury is seeking to change that through music and fashion.

The group is made up of Lebogang Khumalo - known as Obeey - Thabang “Tekniq” Ntuli, Fortunate Jwara and Monde Tswaya.

From next month, they will tour the townships in Gauteng to promote their music and push an anti-drug campaign against nyaope.

“Townships face a drug problem and we are not only trying to change the image, but we are trying to change the situation as well,” Khumalo said.

With the money made from the tour, the group plans to buy music equipment and donate it to rehabilitation centres, and train people there on making music.

Khumalo said they decided that it was important to represent the townships for what they were, as hubs of creativity.

“We don’t want people to think that there are only bad things happening in townships; we want people to know what the township is really about and that there are talented people there.

Township Luxury was formed at the beginning of this year with members producing music, art and a collection of tops and caps with slogans such as "Mams" and "Alex".

The group has released a single, Money Cakes, and Ntuli said the song has been well received by the public.

On Friday 13th, Township Luxury will be releasing its nine-track EP titled 'Future Past Present', a multi-genre package.

Pretoria News