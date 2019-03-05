Pretoria - Residents of Atteridgeville and surrounding areas took to the streets early yesterday morning to forcefully protest at long-standing grievances with the City of Tshwane. According to the residents, their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Atteridgeville was closed after the violent protest broke out.

The disgruntled residents barricaded the main roads with burning tyres, causing traffic mayhem.

The protests spilled over to WF Nkomo and Kalafong roads, and Lotus Gardens.

Residents said they had run out of patience and wanted Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to address the exorbitant electricity rate.

They demanded that it be set at a monthly flat rate of R200.

They also complained that residents who stayed in hostels were not paying for services, which had a ripple effect on them.

Chairperson of the Saulsville, Atteridgeville, Lotus Gardens Concerned Residents Association, Sammy Botolo, said they had tried to give their memorandum to former mayor Solly Msimanga, but were not successful.

“We tried on several occasions to deliver the memorandum without any protest action, but clearly that didn't work out, now we are baptising the new mayor with a protest; maybe he can resolve our issues.”

The action meant that children could not go to school and residents attempting to get to work were turned back.

“There is no transport to school,” said Grade 12 pupil Mpho Motaung from Atteridgeville.

He said school was 12km away and too far for him to walk.

A pupil transport driver said from about 6am motorists had been turned away from the entrance of Atteridgeville by men wearing balaclavas.

SAPS spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the police were deployed after violent protests broke out.

Residents then took the protest to the local municipal offices on Komane Street. Metro police and SAPS members kept a watchful eye on protesters, who were then forced to go back to the streets.

The township was chaotic as fuel stations, spaza shops and some schools were locked up.

MMC for Finance Mare-Lise Fourie said they had been working on service delivery interventions across the City.