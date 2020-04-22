Chaos at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre as prisoners protest Covid-19 lockdown measures

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The department of Justice and Correctional Services has failed to address chronic overcrowding in its facilities. In this regard, it must take the blame for the protests and chaos that erupted in Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in the city on Monday, prisoner rights activist Golden Miles Bhudu said yesterday. He had been blamed by the department for being one of the many voices which enticed inmates to protest against Covid-19 lockdown measures. Video footage showed inmates in conflict with warders and emergency services support team, who were walking into the prison grounds with shields and dogs on Monday afternoon. In the footage, inmates were carrying the injured and some could be heard screaming that they were being killed. The footage also captured an officer dragging an inmate by the foot and others calling for cells to be opened.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmates were incited by Bhudu of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights and other people to become disruptive. However, Bhudu said while they would not encourage inmates to be disruptive and unruly, they were angry. This was because they were told to adhere to lockdown measures such as physical distancing despite being accommodated in overcrowded cells.

He said inmates knew positive cases had risen in prisons and among officials while the department did nothing to provide protection.

“We only encouraged our members to go on a passive hunger strike, whereby they walk out of their cells to fetch their food, but the department would not know which meals they would eat of those served every day.

“This would be done in a way that the department would keep cooking food not knowing which would be eaten. Inmates would walk in a line to the food and then walk back into their cells without taking it,” Bhudu explained.

He said this protest action was being done within the confines of the Bill of Rights, which empowered people to peacefully demonstrate.

“However, the department’s bouncers, or emergency support team, attacked our members. We are going to submit a memorandum to Minister Ronald Lamola, and our members will also be submitting theirs from inside the prisons.”

He said the Judicial Inspectorate of 2017/18 indicated that prisons were approximately 35% overcrowded.

“A retired Constitutional Court judge once warned, after apartheid, of the need to deal with overcrowding in prisons, but they have failed to date. How could they expect inmates to be happy with everything?” he asked.

Nxumalo said two inmates were treated for minor injuries and taken back to their cells, and reports that one inmate was shot were false because officials used no firearms.

“The department must reiterate its deep concern over this form of mobilisation, propagating chaos inside centres. Action of this nature is unwarranted as the department has been regularly updating the nation on progress in terms of the implementation of our Covid-19 Disaster Management Response Strategy.”

He said the department’s approach was focused on prevention, containment or treatment and disaster recovery. The department activated Infection Prevention Control measures at all management areas with specific directives, to ensure that personal protective equipment was availed.

“There has been screening at our centres and supplies are being provided, both for inmates and officials. Where shortages are experienced, the department has a system in place to assist correctional centres in need of stock while awaiting delivery.

“Therefore, reports purporting that inmates are not protected against the virus cannot be sustained. Since the suspension of visits to correctional centres on March 16, only one centre in East London, out of the country’s 243 correctional facilities, has confirmed Covid-19 cases for inmates.”

On Monday, the department said the number of confirmed cases had increased by 11 officials and one inmate, bringing the total number of cases to 111.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News