Pretoria - The Donald Isaac Maluleke Charity Organisation (Dimco) has donated sanitary products to 50 pupils at Matlaisane Secondary School in Dertig. During the handover, the pupils were also treated to a motivational talk by Kgaugelo Mohlala, a member of Dimco, about HIV prevention.

The organisation said it was able to collect 200 packets from Annelie Nothnagel, friends and fellow members of the Dimco. “Our aim as an organisation is to help needy people in our communities where we can.

“In this regard, I humbly request the City of Tshwane, Department of Health as well as the Department of Education to help us with this campaign and keep a girl child at school,” Dimco founder Donald Maluleke said.

“It is sad to see a girl not attending school because she does not have sanitary towels. Even more devastating is hearing of girls using a newspaper when it's that time of the month, all because they don't have sanitary products.

“We need more sanitary (towels) in order to help our fellow sisters. Our next donation will be in June. To all companies and individuals who would like to help, please contact us on 0761234539 or [email protected]mail.com.”

Matlaisane also thanked Dimco for the donation. “This is more important given the number of needy girls in our school,” the school said.

“The teachers are grateful to have people like you (Donald Maluleke) who help to build their self-esteem and boost their self-confidence leading to improvement in their school performance. We hope this will lead to a long-term partnership with our school and the community.” Staff Reporter

