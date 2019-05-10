The interior of a fully-furnished Blockhouse home.

Pretoria - The cost of building or buying a starter home is beyond the reach of many, but a local company has come up with an innovative solution. Blockhouse has produced a pre-fabricated modular unit which can be used as a starter home, a garden cottage or an office.

The unit is affordably-priced compared to traditional buildings; it is eco-friendly, insulated and furnished.

The Blockhouse modular home costs R295 000 (excluding VAT) and has one-bedroom, kitchen, lounge, bathroom, and comes fitted with lighting and a stove.

For customers in the Pretoria-Joburg area the transport surcharge to site is R12500. For an additional R95000, a second bedroom can be added to suit the demands of those with a child or wanting a guest room or study.

“Customers get the full package, that is, the complete modular house, which is fully-furnished and fully fitted with electric and water connections for linking to the mains. “Given the median price of a home, these modular units work out cheaper and buyers do not have to wait too long to get a home,” said Rory Noonan, Blockhouse’s managing director, speaking to the Pretoria News at the company's factory premises at N4 Gateway in Silver Lakes.

The homes are assembled on site and measure 30m² (that is 7.5m x 4m) and 3m in height and have a balcony of 10m². Customers can choose from a range of colours, configurations, furnishings and fittings.

Once their order is ready, Blockhouse also handle the delivery and only requires a level surface or plinths, truck and crane access as well as electrical and water connections.

Blockhouse homes are waterproof, fireproof and corrosion-resistant and come with a 20-year structural guarantee.

For details, call 0127528840, e-mail [email protected]

Pretoria News