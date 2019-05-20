File Picture: Brett_Hondow/Pixabay

Pretoria - Police in Lyttelton are calling on residents to collect firearms licences that remained uncollected at the station. Spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said there was a system glitch that caused delays affecting mostly applicants who renewed existing licences.

He said some of the uncollected licences were as old as three years.

Some people did not collect their licences because they had not fetched their competency and firearm handling certificates. “When you make your application, you get an SMS that notifies you of the progress building up to the stage when you can actually go and collect your licence at your police station.

“The process to renew a licence should take between three to four months. However, there were some delays concerning printing of the actual licences. Therefore, some people came to the police station earlier but the licences had not arrived. I think when people get an SMS that their licences have been approved; they should wait at least four weeks before coming to check at the police station.”

He said people who renewed their licence but had not collected it were not at risk of being busted for possession without a licence. “As long as a person started the process of renewing his or her licence and received communication that it was approved, he or she is still covered by the licence even if it’s not yet collected.”

Gun expert lawyer Martin Hood blamed the problem on incompetence, corruption and poor communication at the Central Firearms Registrar.

He said the database the police used was also faulty, resulting in a glitch that negatively affected the entire firearms industry supply chain.

“We are taking the government to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on August 5 to get the court to force them to fix the system and get it running. We believe there is a lot of incompetence and corruption there.”

Pretoria News