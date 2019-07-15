CHICKEN farmer Tshepo Selemane says prisons and hospitals should get their stocks from local suppliers.

Pretoria - Entrepreneur Tshepo Selemane is making a living out of the township slang for chicken - “Hardbody Motsetserepe” and “Baezane”. He has given the names to a range of chicken distributed by his Genuine Original Foods, and they have taken the city townships by storm.

“Hardbody gets its name because its bones are regarded as harder to chew. The other two are just popular township names,” he said.

He said that as a company they understood the taste of South Africans and the general deterioration of health caused by poor quality foods.

Selemane, 39, was born and raised in Soshanguve. He holds qualifications from North West Technikon and an MBA from the Henley Business School. But it was in 2016 when he says he got the calling to sell quality chicken which he farms, packages and distributes. He employs 30 people.

The chain of chicken supply and demand is firmly entrenched in Pretoria, as it is throughout South Africa.

But Selemane feels business conditions could be much better with the help of the government.

“Government must produce favourable conditions for local chicken traders like myself. For example, a prison or hospital should be supplied by local chicken suppliers.

“Government must make it compulsory to support local when they are procuring tenders. That way all the small and medium businesses flourish and it has a ripple effect on the standard of living in our communities,” he said.

He said business was based on a clear understanding of the farming processes and systems, and the increased rate of retailers buying and selling poor quality products with the aim of increasing their margins.

His chicken are slaughtered and packaged in spots around Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Witbank.

“More than three years of research in the industry revealed that small- scale farmers earn much less than retailers make on their produce. At times, a small-scale farmer merely breaks even or doesn’t turn a profit at all,” Selemane said.

