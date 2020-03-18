Chief Justice Mogoeng rules out shutdown - for now

Pretoria - There will be no shutdown of the courts for now, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said yesterday. He was briefing the media about the safety measures put in place following the Covid-19 outbreak. However, he added that if things changed for the worse and millions got infected, the judiciary would review the situation based on the advice of medical experts. He said there would be stringent safety measures put in place to ensure that people keep their distance and that no more than 100 people gather in one space at a time, as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. Apart from this, the courts will be issued with sterilisation equipment, including hand sanitisers for staff, as well as protective gear for those working with the public.

There will also be masks and gloves for staff, while the courtrooms will be sterilised at least twice a day.

Reception areas, the cells, lifts and objects frequently touched will also be sterilised regularly.

Another measure to prevent those infected from infecting others, handheld thermometers will be available to measure the temperature of judicial officers, staff and people entering the courts.

The chief justice also said there would be enough soap and other products available in the bathrooms to ensure that the staff and the public exercise the necessary hygiene.

He said these products would be bought from petty cash until funding was made available.

He said heads of courts would ensure that the measures announced by him would be enforced. These include that people may not sit closer than a metre from each other in the courts and that no more than 100 people gather together.

While some court sessions - such as the calling of the roll in the high courts - sometimes accommodate up to 150 lawyers, Chief Justice Mogoeng said plans could be made to avoid such a situation by dividing them up in groups.

He said it was vital that the wheels of justice continued turning at this stage and that the media be allowed to report on cases to inform the public.

“Justice must be seen to be done,” he said.

He also called on interest groups who attend court cases to try to limit their numbers during this time.

On a personal note, Justice Mogoeng called on those who were inclined to pray to pray for our country. “We must never forget our national anthem, which is a prayer for God to protect our country and our people.”

The courts would run as normal, apart from these measures which would be in place, he said.

Regarding a directive issued on Monday that the public who did not have an interest in a case would be barred from the courts and that cases where possible would be postponed, the chief justice said this was revoked and no longer in force.

This directive, which also stated that only those lawyers with pressing business at court would be allowed inside, caused some confusion yesterday morning.

A long queue formed around the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, as the security questioned everyone who entered the building as to their business.

One advocate said he had to wait for 50 minutes in the queue before he reached the entrance. The security, however, after an hour allowed everyone through without questioning them.

Pretoria News