Chief Justice Mogoeng warns public against money scams

Pretoria - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has asked people to report fraudsters who allegedly use his name and designation in the country to solicit large sums of money from unsuspecting victims. Four months ago the South African Banking Risk Information Centre revealed that fraudulent activities tended to increase over the festive season when year-end bonuses are paid and when consumers may not be as vigilant as usual. It said the modus operandi was to send an e-mail or other communication that appears to come from a bank or other trustworthy source requesting personal information such as identity documents, driving licences, passports, payslips, addresses and contact details. Yesterday, Justice Mogoeng's spokesperson Nathi Mncube said the Chief Justice had been made aware of an individual who was fraudulently using his name to scam victims. “The individual targets people with the aim of soliciting large amounts of money by identifying himself as the Chief Justice...” Mncube said.

He said neither the Chief Justice nor his office are linked with the email address or to the person claiming to be part of the Office of the Chief Justice.

“Stakeholders, members of the public and the media are implored to report any such communication from the email address or mobile number to the police.”

In December last year, criminals posing as officials of the New Development Bank - the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) - sent emails to various people in South Africa with the aim of defrauding them.

These emails were sent to these individuals despite the fact that the New Development Bank did not send unsolicited e-mails or any other communication asking people to open a personal bank account, transfer money, or provide personal information.

Pretoria News