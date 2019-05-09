Chief Khoisan SA reflects on Freedom Day and 25 years of democracy. He has been camping on the Union Building lawns since November 2018 hoping to meet with the president. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - As millions of South African voters descended on thousands of voting stations across the country, the Khoisan community, which has staged a live-in protest for more than five months at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, held an “inauguration ceremony”. A small group of tribesmen in traditional Khoisan garb witnessed Chief Khoisan SA being inaugurated as “president, king and ruler” - among other designations conferred on him.

“Our heavenly father and our council have made a ruling that this will be the day when, symbolically, the Khoisan leader will be inaugurated as the first nation leader of southern Africa,” said the programme director at the event, Bishop Victor Gelderbloem.

He made his remarks while standing on the greens of the Union Buildings.

“This is a special day when the world finds out the truth about southern Africa - that we, the Khoisan nation, were the first nation in this land.

“This land does not belong to anyone else, but to the Khoisan nation. Today we are taking back our land. The people voting throughout South Africa are voting for political parties.

“Those political parties will be the servants of this Khoisan nation. If you claim you are political, then you are a servant of the people.

“All the political parties on the ballot papers - as far as I’m concerned, as the national priest of the Khoisan nation - today committed to serving the indigenous first nation.”

Gelderbloem said the occasion at the Union Buildings was intended “to present to the world our leader who will also be your leader”.

The small group of Khoisan community members has camped in tents for months just metres from the towering statue of former president Nelson Mandela.

“We thank the Lord for Nelson Mandela. He [the statue] is just standing across by us. He is standing here as a witness.

“He knows, and his people know that this land belongs to the Khoisan. That is why we are here at the Union Buildings to claim back what is ours,” said Gelderbloem.

Previously, Chief Khoisan SA said his people had rejected the Traditional Khoisan and Leadership Amendment Bill because the “bill does not talk about coloured identity, although we are called Khoi Khoi or San. But in government documents we are still called coloureds”.

He is on record as having said even though the bill was rejected by the people, the government “saw fit to pass it through Parliament as well as the National Council of Provinces”.

During the inauguration ceremony yesterday, the bishop presented Chief Khoisan SA with a rock and sprinkled water on him.

The Khoisan leader said his kingdom would work with everyone who acknowledged his people were the original inhabitants of South Africa.

“We will not chase anybody from this country. As of today we, as the first nation, are declaring our sovereignty.” African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News