The Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United coaches will lead their teams against Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs respectively this weekend looking to end a provincial trophy drought that is as long as the number of years the revered former South African president spent in jail.
Yes, it has been 27 years since a club from KwaZulu-Natal last won the country’s ‘League Cup’ - the knockout competition contested only by the elite league clubs.
In 1992 AmaZulu beat Chiefs 3-1 to win the competition known then as the Coca-Cola Cup. Success has not happened since then, at least not in this competition, as Arrows did win the MTN8.
As they go into this weekend’s matches, Komphela and Tinkler will be carrying with them the hope of a province and the duo need not look any further than the Madiba story to inspire their teams.