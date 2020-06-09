Child criminal capacity age raised to 12

Pretoria - The Centre for Child Law has welcomed the Child Justice Amendment Bill, which has increased the minimum age of criminal capacity of children who have committed an offence from 10 to 12 years old. The bill was gazetted on June 4 and the centre said it was significant that this happened during Child Protection Week. It said this recognised the fact that children alleged to have committed offences needed protection and support to enable their rehabilitation. The new age of criminal capacity means that children up to 12 years old lack criminal capacity and cannot be arrested for committing an offence. The centre applauded the move as it places South Africa within international standards.

Spokesperson Zita Hansungule said it also acknowledged the importance of ensuring that exposure of children to the criminal justice system should be a last option.

“It also acknowledges that support services has to determine why a child as young as 12 years has committed an offence and what intervention is needed and should be provided,” she said.

Hansungule explained that practically this change to the law meant that a child who committed an offence while under the age of 12 did not have criminal capacity and therefore should not be taken through the criminal justice system.

Instead, a probation officer had to be notified about the child.

The probation officer would then assess the child to determine the best course forward.

She said this could include interventions such as referral to a children’s court if the child was in need of care and protection.

It could also include the referral of the child for counselling or therapy, or provision of support services.

Hansungule said that linking children under the age of 12 to support services instead of exposure to the criminal justice system was important. This was because more often than not a young child who got involved in crime was at risk and some action should be taken.

“Raising the minimum age of criminal capacity to 12 ensures that South Africa aligns with recommendations from the United Nations Committee on the rights of the child to increase the minimum age to at least 12 years.”

Hansungule said the Centre for Child Law looked forward to engaging with the regulations that would be formulated to support the implementation of this amendment.

The Child Justice Act previously stated that a child under the age of 10 who had a run-in with the law did not have criminal capacity and thus could not be prosecuted.

