Residents and staff were given an escape from their daily routine with some jaw-dropping performances by jugglers, mime artists, men-on-stilts and fire dancers, with the acts dressed in colourful attires.
Getting into true carnival spirit and capturing the moment, residents also had fun taking pictures in themed photo booths complete with accessories.
One of the tricks performed by the magician was placing a green cloth inside an empty hat and asking the crowd to count to three, and getting one of the residents to pull it out, and it came out red, which got the crowd cheering.
They also indulged in sweet treats from ice cream to slush puppies to candy floss and pop corns.