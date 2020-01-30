Childhood memories at Queenswood Home Retirement Village









METHODIST Homes turns 50 this year and kicked off its celebrations with a carnival at its Queenswood facility. Pictured at the event are Peter Maloba, Marcos Oliveira, Landi Schroeder and Morgan Pritchard of Tandem Flame Entertainment with some of the residents. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Elderly residents at Queenswood Home Retirement Village were taken back to their childhood memories when a carnival roadshow arrived at the facility yesterday. Residents and staff were given an escape from their daily routine with some jaw-dropping performances by jugglers, mime artists, men-on-stilts and fire dancers, with the acts dressed in colourful attires. Getting into true carnival spirit and capturing the moment, residents also had fun taking pictures in themed photo booths complete with accessories. One of the tricks performed by the magician was placing a green cloth inside an empty hat and asking the crowd to count to three, and getting one of the residents to pull it out, and it came out red, which got the crowd cheering. They also indulged in sweet treats from ice cream to slush puppies to candy floss and pop corns.

That was not all, they were also entered into a competition where they had to submit pictures of their old selves and the winner got their picture framed in an A4 black and white format.

The roadshow was part of the Methodist Homes celebration of its residents and staff, also acted as a build-up to its 50th birthday in August. The theme of the carnival was based on the song “This is me” from the movie The Greatest Showman.

The organisation has 15 homes, 12 of them in Gauteng, and will be hosting a carnival fair until next month.

The organisation’s Sonia Laverick said they had received wonderful feedback since they started.

“We want to give the residents an authentic carnival experience as far as possible so they can release their inner child. It is so heartwarming to see how the residents embrace the carnival experience; we have received some wonderful feedback. We have combined the carnival with a photo competition for the residents,” she told the Pretoria News.

“Our residents and staff are already counting down the days until it’s their village’s turn to experience the travelling fair. We are excited to take them back to the good old days of carnivals and have them thoroughly enjoy themselves.

“We are confident that the travelling fair will be a huge success and talked about among the residents for years to come,” she said.

Pretoria News