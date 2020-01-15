Pretoria - Kicking doors, screaming from the top of the lungs and clinging on to their parents were the images at FF Ribiero Primary School this morning as children started their schooling career today.
For some children going to "big school" was overwhelming and they could not hold back their tears. Others were excited about the new adventure.
Many parents found it hard to leave their little bundles of joy in the care of a stranger - especially when their children were clinging to them and sobbing uncontrollably.
Fortunately, teachers were well prepared and with parents taking photos out of the way, classes could settle down and the children had time to get to know one another and their new environment.
However, many young pupils with large bags and brand new over-sized uniforms giving them away as Grade 1s clung on to their parents and guardians with wide eyes but surprisingly no tears.