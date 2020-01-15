Children cling to parents on first day of school









A Grade 1 boy unhappy on his first day of school is helped to his desk. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Kicking doors, screaming from the top of the lungs and clinging on to their parents were the images at FF Ribiero Primary School this morning as children started their schooling career today. For some children going to "big school" was overwhelming and they could not hold back their tears. Others were excited about the new adventure. Many parents found it hard to leave their little bundles of joy in the care of a stranger - especially when their children were clinging to them and sobbing uncontrollably. Fortunately, teachers were well prepared and with parents taking photos out of the way, classes could settle down and the children had time to get to know one another and their new environment. However, many young pupils with large bags and brand new over-sized uniforms giving them away as Grade 1s clung on to their parents and guardians with wide eyes but surprisingly no tears.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has processed about 700 placement application appeals and will inform parents of the outcomes on Tuesday.

As the 2020 academic year starts, the department says it has done everything possible to ensure a smooth start to the first day of school on Wednesday.

“Our parents are accustomed to the online admission application process.

"During this period we received many applications on the first day, more than all other years, which means parents are getting used to the system," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“We applaud parents who applied on time for Grades 1 and 8 online admissions for 2020.”

He said all appeals were carefully considered and fairly adjudicated.

