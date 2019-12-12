This emerged from the 14th annual South African Child Gauge 2019, released under the theme “Child and Adolescent Health: Leave no one behind”.
The report noted that the country had made huge strides in reducing mortality and deaths due to HIV among children under 5 years - from 79 in 1000 to 32 deaths per 1000 in 2017.
However, much more had to be done to ensure the remaining children who survive are able to thrive and reach their full potential.
Yet children are still dying due to preventable diseases such as neonatal conditions, diarrhoea, pneumonia, HIV and injuries.