Children struggle to cope after mom, dad die of Covid-19

Pretoria - Two years ago during their matrimonial ceremony on Christmas Day a couple from New Eersterust near Hammanskraal promised to stick by each other until death do them apart. Little did they know that their fate would be ended so untimely and unexpectedly by Covid-19. Two weeks ago the couple Maggy and Tsitsi Huma died from coronavirus within the space of a week and just a few days apart from each other. Maggy, who was a nurse at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital for almost six years, died a day after her husband was admitted at a private hospital. She was buried the day after her passing in line with government Covid-19 regulations.

Her husband, who was still battling the virus in hospital, was never told about her death because the family didn't want to stress him with more bad news.

Three days after Maggy's burial, her husband Tsitsi also succumbed to the virus and was laid to rest the next day. He was on chronic medication for diabetes.

Their three children, aged 28, 15 and 10, were yesterday still struggling to cope with the sad loss of their parents.

They have since been tested for the virus and they all came out negative.

However, the pain of burying their parents within a short space of time was too much to bear for the little ones.

One of them, Paballo,10, was too distraught to speak to the Pretoria News.

His sister Malebo,15, who is doing grade 10 harboured fond memories of her parents.

She said: "We are taking everything step by step. We miss those days when we used to talk about our past and have a good laugh about it. We miss helping out our mom in the kitchen with baking."

Together with Paballo, she was attending school in Soshanguve, where their parents rented a house. However, they would now have to relocate to Eersterust to live with their relatives.

One of the relatives Celia Leoto was still overwhelmed with emotions when she recounted how the family dealt with its loss.

"After the death we received a call from the undertakers who told us that we have to make arrangements for burials the next day. They said it was in line with government regulations. It was so traumatic because we never had such an experience before,"she said.

Leoto said relatives from faraway places were not able to attend the funeral.

She said Maggy complained about feeling cold before she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

"For two days she told her husband that she was getting cold and was eventually rushed to hospital. At the time nobody knew it was coronavirus.

"With Tsitsi we could see that he was starting to lose weight and his health condition was weak. He told us that the doctor said he was suffering from pneumonia," she said.

Another relative Angelina Mahlangu said Maggy's colleagues at Dr George Mukhari planned a memorial service in her honour, but they cancelled it at the last minute after the discovery of more Covid-19 cases at the hospital.

Last week the Department of Health confirmed that there were 15 more cases of staff members who contracted the virus.

Such cases had since stoked fear among the staff members, who accused the hospital management of lying by saying that the affected wards 33 and 34 had been fumigated.

The department had denied the accusations, which included that the management denied that Maggy's death was caused by the Covid-19.

Pretoria News