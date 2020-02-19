China winning the coronavirus battle - Lin Songtian









LIN SONGTIAN, China’s ambassador to South Africa, gives an update on the progress in the fight against the coronavirus in his home country at a media briefing yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - After nearly a month of arduous battle against the coronavirus, the situation in China and its Hubei province is improving. “The number of new confirmed and suspected cases has been declining steadily; the death toll remains low; and the cure rate has been increasing significantly,” China’s ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian, said yesterday. As of Monday, the number of new confirmed cases per day in the whole of China had dropped from 3887 to 1886, he said. The number of new confirmed cases in its provinces, except Hubei, had decreased from 89 to 79. The number declined for 12 consecutive days from 5328 on February 5 to 1432 on Monday in China in general, while the number of new suspected cases in Hubei declined for 15 consecutive days from 3260 to 788, Lin said. The number of new suspected cases in provinces apart from Hubei has been dropping for 11 consecutive days from 2211 on February 6 to 644 on Monday.

By Monday, 1868 people had died of the coronavirus across China. By Wednesday, more than 1000 people were being cured per day.

Lin said as of Monday, 1701 people had been cured daily, and 12552 people in total up to yesterday were discharged from hospitals.

While there are tens of millions of foreigners in China, including half a million foreign students, the ambassador said up to now only 27 had been infected with the virus in China. Two of them died of the virus.

“The containment is thanks to the stringent prevention and control measures taken by China at this time,” he pointed out.

Lin said most of the confirmed cases outside of China were caused by the evacuation of countries such as the US, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, and Japan’s Diamond Princess Cruise ship which had to be quarantined in a Japanese port.

“If deducting the 454 confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, there were only over 300 confirmed cases in 25 countries outside of China.”

Referring to the lingering concerns of the spread to South African shores, Lin said even if there were a few individual cases found in the country, South Africa was fully capable of dealing with them, and there was no need to panic.

“We will continue to strengthen joint prevention and control co- operation with Africa through the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, through bilateral channels to prevent and control the spread of the virus to South Africa and other African countries.”

He said he had confidence in South Africa’s medical facilities, its rapid response mechanisms, professionalism and scientific response.

“We have carried out temperature screening at all departure airports and seaports (in China) to ensure that people travelling abroad would not transmit the virus to other countries.”

While China has received some flak for the measures implemented to isolate the virus as a violation to human rights, Lin said they were necessary to avoid it from spreading.

“Meanwhile, we advised people from China at this moment to be quarantined at home for one to two weeks to not to bring the virus into South Africa or so that we can immediately identify and isolate it.”

Furthermore, the Chinese government has requested travel agencies to suspend all domestic and international tour groups, and Chinese citizens travelling overseas to fill in and sign the exit and entry health declaration form, he said.

Pretoria News