Pretoria - Embattled Tshwane city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola has agreed to part ways with the metro with effect from July 31. This emerged following a closed meeting during the monthly council sitting at Tshwane House yesterday.

Mosola’s decision to exit his plush job as Tshwane boss was entailed in a report tabled by Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

The Pretoria News was reliably informed that Mosola and the City decided to go separate ways following a negotiated settlement between him and Mokgalapa. It was also confirmed that in the report Mokgalapa expressed disappointment with Mosola as the administrative head of the municipality and was adamant he was not willing to allow the status quo he described as an “administrative nightmare” to continue.

Both the ANC and DA were in agreement about Mosola’s axing, but are at odds over a possible candidate to take over as an acting city manager for three months. The ANC proposed that the current acting city manager Lorette Tredoux continue in the capacity until the municipality had filled the position.

Mokgalapa was of the view that he needed to be afforded time to apply his mind on the suitable acting candidate for the position. He said he would consider all names in terms of Section 56 before he could reach a conclusion.

The suggestion was disputed by the EFF and the ANC, with both saying it would be against the law.

Parties asked for a caucus meeting to deliberate on the matter, but by last night the Pretoria News had yet to learn the identity of the acting city manager.

Discussions about Mosola’s departure were made on the day when the ANC in Tshwane had planned to table a motion of no confidence against him.

The ANC said: “The motion of no confidence was triggered by the conclusive report of the auditor-general regarding malfeasance, rampant corruption and maladministration in the City under the watch of Mosola.”

The official opposition said the auditor-general had found that the City incurred more than R6.1billion in irregular, fruitless and unauthorised expenditure. “Based on the above facts and failure to spend money in the Capex budget and allocated grants, the ANC caucus in the City of Tshwane has decided to push for the immediate suspension of the city manager and for disciplinary processes to commence,” the party had said.

During his stay at Tshwane House municipal headquarters, Mosola was blamed for allegedly forging Mokgalapa’s signature and authorising a China trip for officials to attend a climate change conference. A peeved Mokgalapa cancelled the trip and admonished Mosola over the matter.

Mosola has been fingered as being at the centre of the controversial multimillion rand contract issued to engineering company GladAfrica in November 2017.

The contract to assist the City with the roll-out of infrastructure projects was declared irregular by the auditor-general.

He was accused of blowing at least R1.2 million of municipal funds on his legal battle with the council. The Pretoria News has been reliably informed that following legal opinion, the expenditure was declared irregular.

Yesterday, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Mosola in the morning when EFF regional leader Moaferika Mabogwana accused acting council speaker Zweli Khumalo of hastening the meeting because he supported a move to replace Mosola. The sitting got off to a dramatic start with the EFF councillors calling for its postponement, citing that it began late.

But Khumalo refused to budge and challenged the EFF to take him to court if the party was against his ruling.

