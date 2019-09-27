City, guards showdown looming as security guards must reapply







Security guards contracted to the city march to Tshwane House. File Picture: Bongani Shilulbane ANA Pretoria - There will be blood on the streets of Tshwane if the City advertises posts for security personnel, it has been claimed. Tshwane Security Forum chairperson Isaac Ngwenya yesterday said there would be chaos should the 4000 posts be advertised and the current security guards were sidelined. This follows the decision by the City to stop the outsourcing security guards from companies, which was met with jubilation by the EFF, but spelled a new fear for the current security guards who will also have to apply for their posts. This is a resolution the forum has vehemently rejected, stating that it would only lead to a action and a lot of fighting. “We want first preference because we have the necessary qualifications and experience needed.

“It is unfair, other places that have absorbed security guards gave them first preference but in Tshwane it has been a different case and a big struggle.”

He said their plight was well known to the metro but there was a snail's pace in dealing with the issue and they have not received any concrete feedback on their demand that the City relook the resolution.

“Some people have worked as security guards in the city for over 10, 15 years but they are now expected to apply and compete with people who have never even worked as security guards; why not absorb the current guards that you have?”

He said the posts being advertised would cause violence and infighting because the bulk of the security guards were frustrated.

“We would not fight so hard if our lives were good, we also want benefits and proper jobs.”

According to him, mayor Stevens Mokgalapa should rip a page out of his Joburg counterpart Herman Mashaba's book and in-source.

“What is so hard? Absorb these workers who have been working diligently for years, take them through a vetting processes to ensure they do not have criminal records if you wish, just do not sideline them.”

Community Safety MMC Karen Meyer said the reason why they were advertising the posts was to “ensure an open and transparent recruitment process in line with the constitutional principles of public administration and expenditure”.

“Furthermore, it is to ensure consistency in the recruitment process and the qualifications and experience to match the unique employment criteria and labour law requirements posed by and imposed on the city as an organ of state.”

Meanwhile, the security forum have said it will be engaging in talks but a mass strike was imminent.

“If we are not heard we will take to the streets. It is not a fight we are going to back down from because when they wanted votes they sang the song saying they are in-sourcing, but now they are quiet,” Ngwenya said.

