Moeketsi Mosola. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - City manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola has agreed to part ways with the City of Tshwane with effect from July 31. This emerged during a closed-doors council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber.

Mosola's decision to exit his post was entailed in a report tabled by mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, the Pretoria News has reliably learnt.

Those in the know said the two parties decided to go separate ways following a negotiated settlement between Mosola and Mokgalapa.

The Pretoria News has reliably learnt that he expressed disappointment with Mosola as the administrative head of the municipality.

He was adamant that he was not willing to allow the status quo he described as an "administrative nightmare" under his watch.

Both the ANC and DA were in agreement about Mosola's axing, but they wrangled over the possible candidate to take over as an acting city manager for a period of three months.

The ANC proposed that the current acting city manager Lorette Tredoux should continue in the capacity until municipality has filled in the position.

Mokgalapa, on the other hand, was of the view that he needed to be afforded time to apply his mind on the suitable acting candidate.

He said he would consider all names of senior managers employed in terms of Section 56 before he could reach a conclusion.

The suggestion was disputed by both the EFF and the ANC, saying it would be against the law.

Discussions about Mosola's departure were made on the day when the ANC had planned to table a motion of no confidence on him.

