City of Tshwane accused of holding back on racism case









A Tshwane Metro Police car. File picture: TMPD Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has been accused of attempting to put under wraps a case of racism after a black employee was allegedly called a k-word by a white colleague. The incident allegedly occurred on August 8 outside the Bargaining Council Building in Centurion, where an arbitration case involving more than 130 officers from Tshwane Metro Police Department took place. The officers wanted the City to promote them from the rank of constables to sergeants. On the day, the accused was representing the City and had allegedly wanted the officers to return to work while the case was being heard. There was an exchange of words with the officers, who were apparently displeased with the “demeaning manner” in which the accused addressed them.

One stood up for them by expressing disgust at the remarks by the accused, who allegedly hurled the k-word at him.

This week the City was accused of dragging its feet on the incident which took place almost a month ago.

SA Municipal Workers Union shop steward Edwin Rasuba said it was concerning that the City had not acted against the accused.

“The k-word is a very serious thing. I have realised that the current system of the employer when it comes to managers, they tend to turn a blind eye whereas the low(-ranking) employees tend to feel the brunt of the law.”

Since the incident, the City wrote a letter to the accused, detailing its intention to suspend him, but there has not been any further actions.

In the letter, dated August 30, the accused was notified about the intention by management to suspend him for the purpose of conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The letter stated it was alleged that the senior official had, in the presence of his colleague, on August 8 at about 10.30am outside the Bargaining Council Building in Centurion called his colleague by the k-word.

“The reason for the intention of the suspension is due to the seriousness of the nature of the allegations and the potential of tampering with witnesses,” read the letter.

“You are required to make a representation to the employer furnishing reasons as to why the employer should not proceed with the suspension. This you must do within a period of 48 hours of the receipt of this notice. Representations may be done in writing or orally.”

The alleged victim of the abuse has opened a criminal case at the Lyttelton Police Station.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo declined to comment, saying he would not speak about internal processes until the matter had been resolved.

However, he said the municipality treated any allegation of racism in a very serious light.

When contacted for comment, the accused said: “I deny it. I have requested the governance and support officer as well as the head of the group of legal services to supply me with an information or affidavit that they do have apparently.

“They made the intention to suspend me but (to do so) they need me to answer to their intention, but the time period within which to do it has already expired.”

Vincent Mkhabela, counsel for the police officers, said the incident took place during an arbitration involving his clients. He claimed he was labelled “a wannabe lawyer” by the accused.