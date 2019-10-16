City of Tshwane automotive hub set to tame 'rampant joblessness'









Ford assembly plant in Silverton. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - New MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment Morakane Mosupye yesterday vowed to lower the rampant joblessness in the Nellmapius community. Mosupye replaced Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa as political head of the department in Premier David Makhura’s provincial cabinet last week. The former Tshwane council speaker told a packed hall about the incorporation of the Tshwane automotive hub in Silverton into the OR Tambo Special Economic Zone. The proposed automotive hub will be developed on 162 hectares of land in Silverton. The hub will focus on automotive component manufacturing. The proposed hub will help attract automotive component manufacturing companies, in line with the objectives of the Department of Trade and Industry’s Automotive Master Plan. It is expected that the incorporation will also help with job creation efforts.

She said the Tshwane Auto Special Economic Zone was designed to play a crucial role in facilitating inclusive and sustainable economic development. “This will go a long way in lowering the rampant joblessness, stimulate demand and contribute to economic growth."

The metro is one of the latest auto assembly centres on the continent and the planned expansion will consolidate its role as a leading centre.

She said her department was working together with the City on the project related to “investment of almost R6 billion being finalised for the Silverton Automotive Hub”.

She said the investment was expected to create 2255 new direct jobs and 19433 construction jobs.

It is envisaged that the hub in Silverton, if approved, will contribute substantial numbers of jobs and business opportunities to communities in Eersterust, Moretele View, Nellmapius and Mamelodi.

Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said total production impact of the zone would be R6.7billion. This is made up of a total direct impact of R2.887bn, an indirect impact of R2.231bn, and an induced impact of R1.584bn.

“This is an example of the intention to turn this beautiful City into a hub of opportunity that can rival the likes of Kigali, Addis Ababa and Nairobi to mention a few,” he said.

Mokgalapa said as part of the job creation drive, 1200 new workers were added by Ford Motor Company Southern Africa’s decision to add a third shift to their Silverton plant in June.

Currently producing 520 cars daily, the addition of a new shift will increase this capacity to 720 cars.

“In April, Nissan invested R3bn at its Rosslyn plant to expand its manufacturing capacity, adding 1000 new jobs.”

Currently in its first phase of development, the completion of the Business Processing Outsourcing Park in Hammanskraal will create an estimated 3300 jobs.

