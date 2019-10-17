Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has challenged residents and guests in the City to use water sparingly as five of its water reservoirs sit alarmingly at critically low levels.
Mayor Stevens Mokgolapa said water was a very scarce resource and residents should heed the City’s call and save water to avoid worsening the situation.
He said it was concerning that the Mabopane main water reservoir was sitting at 3% capacity considering there could still be some people who use water wastefully while others need it.
While a good number of reservoirs are at good levels, some are very concerning and need the understanding and co-operation of residents to recover to good levels.
These include the reservoirs in Mabopane Main at 3%, Iscor, 21%, Ga-Rankuwa east, 30%, Clifton, 35%, and Soshanguve DD, 50%.