City of Tshwane calls on residents to use water sparingly









File photo: Independent Media Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has challenged residents and guests in the City to use water sparingly as five of its water reservoirs sit alarmingly at critically low levels. Mayor Stevens Mokgolapa said water was a very scarce resource and residents should heed the City’s call and save water to avoid worsening the situation. He said it was concerning that the Mabopane main water reservoir was sitting at 3% capacity considering there could still be some people who use water wastefully while others need it. While a good number of reservoirs are at good levels, some are very concerning and need the understanding and co-operation of residents to recover to good levels. These include the reservoirs in Mabopane Main at 3%, Iscor, 21%, Ga-Rankuwa east, 30%, Clifton, 35%, and Soshanguve DD, 50%.

Mokgalapa said: “As our people already know, the City of Tshwane experiences a lot of water shortages. We receive a lot of water from Rand Water and Rand Water has informed us that we’ve reached our quota.

"It is therefore important that residents save the little water that we have so that we may have a continued supper supply.”

Last week, City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo urged residents to start saving water due to the Rand Water supply meters in the western suburbs being restricted by 30%.

He said the water demand is extremely high because of the high temperatures currently being experienced and reservoirs cannot keep up with the demand.

Rand Water informed the City of a planned shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Tunnel which began at the beginning of October and shall remain in effect November 30.

“The tunnel will be shut and drained for inspection and maintenance purposes, thus suspending water transfers into the integrated Vaal River System,” said Mashigo.

Subsequently, the City urges residents to water gardens before 6am or after 8pm and only when necessary.

Those who love plants should plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

Using a hosepipe instead of broom to clean driveways or patios would be considered wasteful.

As such, the City pleads with residents to use grey water to water gardens and flush toilets, report water leaks and burst pipes,install water-saving devices and collect rainwater to re-use in the garden or to wash cars, and take quicker showers.

