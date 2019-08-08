THE council chamber at Tshwane House. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The COO of Tshwane, James Murphy, who was chosen by the council to be acting city manager, was exonerated of any wrongdoing following an investigation into fraudulent grant payments to NPOs. When the council approved the separation agreement city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola a fortnight ago, Murphy had been selected to act in the position for three months. In terms of the deal, Mosola was to part ways with the metro on July 31. However, confusion erupted when acting mayor Abel Tau asked council speaker Katlego Mathebe to convene a special council sitting to have a re-look into the matter.

At the centre of the request was that the City had “extended the special leave” of Mosola to the end of this month, citing finalisation of elements of the agreements. Mosola had been on “sick leave” and not special leave.

Crucially, Tau highlighted Murphy’s alleged wrongdoing related to millions spent on the City’s anti-drug campaign. “When things get flagged and brought to your attention you are required by law to deal with those. I know there are allegations of the report that is implicating him and that is why that report will serve in committee in a special council,” Tau told the Pretoria News on Monday.

However, it has emerged that the report in question, which allegedly implicated Murphy, had been withdrawn after it was found to be erroneous.

The investigation related to allegations that during the 2015/16 financial year, NPOs that had been disqualified received grants from the Health and Social Development Department.

The investigation outcome pointed to flaws in the process followed when processing the grants in question. However, it clearly stated that the COO was not involved in any way with the matter

In 2014, then mayor Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa pledged to donate R50 million towards a drugs and substance abuse campaign. He tasked the Department of Health to run the project and disburse the money to various NGOs in the field of drugs and substance abuse.

The department donated R40m to the University of Pretoria to conduct suitable research. The mayor was livid because there was no need for research when it was known what the problems were. The remaining R10m was given to various NGOs.

The auditor-general, in a preliminary and confidential management letter, listed 10 or so names of officials responsible, including Ramokgopa and then MMC for health Eulanda Mabusela. Murphy’s name erroneously appeared.

This was confirmed in a letter from the City’s Group Audit and Risk Department: “We can therefore confirm that the report in question remains withdrawn as we deem it unreliable. The auditor-general did not undertake any investigation, but relied on the erroneous report.” Meanwhile, late yesterday the date of the special council meeting at which the matter would be discussed had yet to be scheduled.

