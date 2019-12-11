City of Tshwane counts cost of flooding









A RESIDENT of Eerste Fabrieke watches over his belongings after retrieving them from his flooded home. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Tshwane is counting the heavy cost caused by downpours which have battered the capital in the past few days. Hundreds of people have been left homeless and infrastructure severely damaged. At Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi, where an estimated 700 shacks were wiped out by flash floods on Monday, many residents were yesterday rebuilding their homes. Displaced residents had been accommodated in community halls and churches around Mamelodi. But along Tsamaya Road yesterday, residents were mopping up floors and repairing what they could of their shacks. Goitsemang Setlago, who has been living there for two years, said she was woken by a pungent smell from the river and a loud noise on Monday morning.

THE intersection of Rabie and End streets in Centurion was still under water and closed to road users yesterday. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)





When she went outside to investigate she realised that “it was time to run. It was around 7am when I heard lots of commotion and a terrible smell. I was sleeping with my three children.”

She was among the residents trying to salvage what was left of her belongings yesterday in the area where the row of shacks had been swept away or reduced to debris. The river bank shifted and part of it is now in her kitchen.

“What can I do? I had to come back home here and fix my shack for my babies. The government said it was only able to help us for 48 hours, and then what will happen to us?”

She said she had lost everything - her furniture, children’s Christmas clothes, ID, money and clothes.

While some were repairing the roofs of their homes, many waded into the river with spades to recover building material.

Disaster relief was trickling in for neighbouring residents of Moretele View, which was also affected by the floods. A few cars pulled up and occupants offered food and clothes.

The residents said that among the many reasons they had settled by the riverbed was because they had no money to rent or buy houses. Others said corruption in the allocation of housing left them with no choice but to settle in the area.

“We put ourselves at risk,” said Samuel Dito, adding that residents had ignored warnings not to build on the river’s edge. He said he had been given RDP houses, but preferred to rent these out.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as well as Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile visited affected areas in Mamelodi.

Dlamini Zuma announced that a body had been found in Centurion.

She said the person had been swept away by floodwaters in that area on Monday. “We are saddened by the fact that we did lose one person.”

Another person was electrocuted in Soshanguve on Monday, but that incident was not directly linked to flooding.

Dlamini Zuma added that a person had been reported missing in Mamelodi. “From what we know, there is a mother of a child who is still missing. The child is there, but the mother has not been found yet. They are still looking for her,” Dlamini Zuma said.

Maile said that since 2016 informal settlements had tripled in Tshwane and Joburg. “Lack of leadership and lawlessness were big contributing factors,” he said.

The Tshwane Emergency Services said about 1200 people were relocated from disaster areas and 280 rescued from the floods.

While donations were received from private entities, NGOs and other people, appeals have been made to help those who remain destitute.

In Centurion, low-level bridges, including the intersection of Rabie and End streets remained closed yesterday.

Manuel Green drove past the warning tapes with the hope of finding a passage through the intersection. He said he didn’t expect the flooding to continue yesterday. “It’s really scary and crazy when you’re a resident of Centurion and the routes you use daily are flooded like this. Centurion is a beautiful place to live in, but we’ve got serious problems where nature is concerned. If it’s not violent floods, it’s sinkholes and we’re complaining about how filthy Centurion Lake has become.” Heaving flooding was evident outside the Centurion Hotel where guests were rescued by helicopter by the SANDF on Monday.

At Hartbeespoort Dam, the National Sea and Rescue Institute recovered the body of a man whose car was swept away by the floods on Sunday.

He was travelling with his wife when their vehicle was washed away across a bridge.

Pretoria News