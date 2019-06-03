THE City of Tshwane has agreed to lower its tariffs to administer gated communities in the metro. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The good news for communities in Tshwane who want to apply for access control to their areas is that the City has agreed to lower its tariffs in this regard. Following negotiations between the organisation Residents Against Crime and the City, the fees charged for road closures has been dramatically reduced. They are now in line with the fees charged in the cities of Joburg and Ekurhuleni.

The City has agreed to reduce the fee to R11000 for a new read closure application regardless of the size of the area, and R8050 for a reapplication, also irrespective of the size of the area, Residents Against Crime lawyer Gary Duke said.

The City’s administration fee, as set in the draft budget of July 1, 2017, to June 30 this year was R11000 for the initial application for an area containing up to 20 residential units. The basic R11000 remained, but for 21 to 60 units.

In addition, the City charged an additional R500 per unit for 61 to 120 units and R350 per unit for 121 to 200 units. For an area containing more than 201 residential units, the fee was R250 per unit.

After the two years, these communities again had to pay R11000 and a slightly reduced price for each of the households.

Road closures are governed by provincial legislation which requires that closure approvals must be renewed every two years. In terms of this the City is entitled to charge an administrative fee, payable on submission of the application or reapplication. This is to cover the City’s costs of processing the road closure application.

Duke said that prior to 2003 the City charged a flat fee for all road closure applications. But in 2003 the City introduced a new administrative fee. This involved a base charge of R11000 and a charge for every household in the enclosed area. The bigger the area, the bigger the fee.

“By 2017 larger enclosed areas had to pay in excess of R340000 every two years just to apply for a road closure. The payment fee did not guarantee that the road closure application would be successful,” Duke said.

Residents Against Crime was formed to engage with the City on issues affecting the road closure community.

Committee member Jan Malan said one of the biggest concerns was that the dramatically increased fee rendered it almost impossible for all but the wealthiest neighbourhoods to implement road closures. This, he said, denied the right to safety and security to the poor.

After futile attempts to engage with the City on the issue, the organisation turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to have the tariff set aside. The City opposed this application, which was set down for hearing last month.

Duke said that following negotiations with the City, they had now reached an agreement regarding the application. This followed the City’s willingness to reduce the tariffs and bring them in line with Joburg and Ekurhuleni. The new tariffs will come into effect with the 2019/ 2020 City budget next month.

“We are pleased that an amicable solution has been found. We appreciate the efforts of the City officials in engaging with us. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with the City to find solutions through positive engagement,” Malan said.

Pretoria News