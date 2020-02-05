City of Tshwane employees cry foul over pay adjustments









A file picture of Samwu during last year's strike. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Some City of Tshwane employees have expressed disappointment after their salaries were not adjusted in line with the new salary structures at the municipality. Workers had expected their post levels to be increased at the end of January and for the City to pay them lump sums for a six-month period, dating back from July to December last year. The payouts were expected to be effected according to the City’s category 10 status accorded by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2017. The metro received a grading from level 9 to 10, but its employees’ salary scales were never adjusted accordingly. The payments were made following a 60-day benchmarking exercise, which was commissioned last year to compare the workers’ salary scales with those of their counterparts.

The comparison was made in order to put employees on par with how workers in category 10 municipalities were paid.

In August last year it emerged that the Section 56 managers and divisional heads received 18% increments, leading other workers to embark on a strike.

An employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was disappointed that his salary scale was never adjusted at all.

Others, who shared the sentiment, cried foul that incorrect calculations were used to pay out their lump sums and effect salary increments.

Regional secretary of the South African Municipal Workers Union Mpho Tladinyane said it was true that some workers never benefited from the recent payments.

“We have had a meeting with the employer on the issue and it was said that 85% of the workers were paid. I think there is 1 000 people who were either not paid, underpaid or paid more,” he said.

According to him, the employer undertook to pay them properly before Friday.

The union received numerous complaints from workers who were underpaid or not paid at all.

Other workers were overpaid and the employer would soon start a process of recouping money from them.

One employee said there were others who were paid lump sums of at least R95 000, while others received R5 000 each.

Tladinyane said: “All workers must be migrated to new salary structures.”

As part of rectifying the payments errors, he said, the City would appoint an implementation task team to oversee if the benchmarking process was properly implemented.

Members of the task team would also be charged with evaluating job descriptions fulfilled by individual workers to check if they were aligned to their post levels.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the employer undertook to pay those who were excluded as soon as possible.

In an internal memorandum, which the Pretoria News has seen, workers were informed that the City was working on addressing errors related to overpayments, underpayments and some employees not being paid at all.

“Employees are hereby informed that the implementation task team established to address queries emanating from the implementation of the benchmarked task salary scales is working on these errors and resolving them,” read the memorandum.

It further said that there would be an arrangement made with employees who were overpaid, to pay back the money.

“Depending on the amount of the overpayment, employees will have the option of monthly repayments or a once-off deduction from the July 2020 backdated salary,” it said.

Pretoria News