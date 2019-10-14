According to the SAHRC, water coming from the facility was not as clean and should not be used for domestic purposes.
SAHRC provincial head Buang Jones yet again led stakeholders on a walkabout of the facility to monitor progress since the City of Tshwane and Parliament committed to work together to refurbish it.
Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau recently handed over the site to contractors appointed to refurbish the plant.
This plant cleans most of the City’s sewage water.