JERRY NKUNA, chairperson of Festive Alive, which organises 19 arts and culture event in Tshwane between November and January. Thobile Mathonsi/ANA Pretoria - The organisers of several annual arts and culture events held over the festive season have accused the City of Tshwane of not digging into its coffers to support local talent. Festive Alive, a non-profit company, was incepted in 2011 and is part of a large group which runs at least 19 events and projects aimed at skills development. Chairperson Jerry Nkuna said yesterday that it would cost them R65 million to host the events, held in all seven regions of the metro, and which went a long way towards boosting its economy. He said they had requested R10 million from the City for the events. Nkuna said after months of successful negotiations, agreements, meetings, presentations and strategic planning with metro officials and members of the executive, executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa opted at the last stages to reverse the decision to support the Festive Alive.

“Tshwane offered municipal services, but it’s not enough. We need funding. It is annoying when you hear that arts and culture is an unfunded mandate at local government level. If that is the case, then the City must also not host its annual crossover event on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

Despite the setback, Nkuna said the show would go on with 19 events planned from November 2 to January 1. “The focus of the festival is to further elevate and unite a growing local tourism and entertainment scene by inviting international contributors to interact with local creatives and entrepreneurs during the festive season.”

International house DJ Harrison Crump, who had also flown in to support and perform at the event, said the government needed to plan better and cater for the arts and artists - old and upcoming. “The arts in Africa can be enhanced and enjoyed all over the world, but funding and support from the powers-that-be is needed as artists cannot do it alone,” said Crump.

Zanele Sibiya, an event hostess from Mamelodi, said Festive Alive was close to her heart as it was conceptualised through a lot of emotions and comprised hosts from the city trying to do something collectively.

“The whole plan was to keep Pretorians in Pretoria in December and attract other visitors to our city,” she said.

“We generate revenue and bring money to the city, but they don’t see that and back us up as event hosts. We can achieve more with the city on our side to produce quality events.”

Award-winning duo Black Motion reiterated that there was a lack of support for the arts.

“It's sad that we have been doing these events empowering each other and building our townships from our pockets.

“The funding is all that is needed to nurture our talent.

"Also, looking at bringing in hubs where the youth can hone their skills and art and stay clear of drugs,” the group said.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane, said the statement by Festive Alive was incorrect and deliberately intended for those who were not familiar with the details that had gone into bringing the events to the capital.

“It is untrue that the City doesn’t support arts and culture. Indeed, Festive Alive profiles the capital city and boosts income and job-creation prospects.”

Taunyane said since the festival’s inception, the City had supported the initiative with services such as emergency services, waste management, policing and public liability insurance.

“At no point has the City supported Festive Alive with a cash injection; this is a request the organisers made in their proposal and one which we rejected from the onset.

"At no point has the executive mayor ever agreed to a monetary contribution as impressed by the organisers."

